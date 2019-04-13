Man arrested after vehicles set on fire on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue Friday night
A man was arrested on a busy Edmonton street for nightlife Friday night after more than a dozen vehicles were lit on fire in front of witnesses sitting in area bars.
Police told Global News they were called to Whyte Avenue and Calgary Trail after a group of people conducted a citizen’s arrest. The suspect was handed over to officers when they arrived.
Police confirmed 13 vehicles were set on fire but no injuries were reported. Police did not say whether they expect to lay charges.
Shocking video of the incident submitted to Global News shows a man pouring gas from a jerry can onto an SUV that had someone inside.
He was later seen walking across a busy Calgary Trail.
More to come…
