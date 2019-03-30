Edmonton firefighters battle blaze at Strathcona Hotel on Whyte Avenue

Crews were called to fight a fire at a historic hotel on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue on Friday night.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News they were alerted to the fire at 9:26 p.m., and crews arrived at the scene just four minutes later.

The spokesperson said she had limited details but could confirm it was a working fire and that there were no reports of injuries. She said the building was believed to have been empty when the fire started.

Images captured by Global News’ Skytracker camera showed thick plumes of smoke billowing over parts of the Strathcona community.

The Strathcona Hotel building has stood on Whyte Avenue for nearly 130 years but was recently closed and sold to a developer.

Watch below: (From January 2019) A local developer is stepping up to bring new life to an instantly recognizable building in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona that’s nearly 130 years old. Vinesh Pratap reports.

Traffic was blocked in all directions at Gateway Boulevard and Whyte Avenue except for vehicles heading north and turning left onto Whyte Avenue.

More to come…

Multiple crews on scene fighting from in and outside. 2 ladder trucks and dozens of firefighters…lots of people outside on a busy night watching. #yeg pic.twitter.com/7D2rppVtNE — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) March 30, 2019