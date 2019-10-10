‘Hawaiian Shirt Guy,’ who tackled Edmonton arson suspect, identified

Send this page to someone via email

A man who jumped into action to stop a suspect who was pouring gasoline on cars along Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue has been identified as “Bert” from Lloydminster.

In April, footage showed a man dumping gasoline on vehicles along the popular street.

The incident was shocking. It also, however, brought out the best in two people Edmontonians later described as heroes.

One of those individuals who, until now, was only known as “Hawaiian Shirt Guy,” was featured in a new photo series by photographer Jason Whiting.

A photo series by Jason Whiting features “Hawaiian Shirt Guy.” Courtesy: Videre Images

According to Whiting, Bert and his wife were having dinner on Whyte Avenue when someone pointed out what was happening. Bert’s wife barely had time to look up from her meal before her husband jumped up and started running down the street.

He chased the suspect, then tackled and held him until police arrived.

Whiting said Bert is very private and didn’t want any accolades or recognition. He said it took some convincing to get him to agree to the photo series.

“He is one of the nicest guys you will ever meet,” Whiting wrote. “Kind, quiet, gentle, loving, compassionate, and willing to step up when needed.” Tweet This

Bert and his shirt also supported a Jason Blower Illustration shirt campaign to raise funds for mental illness through We All Believe in You.

The other person who stepped up to help was dubbed “2×4 Guy.” He was later identified as Jeff Halaby.

