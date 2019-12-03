‘Property management has ceased communication,’ say residents displaced by Toronto apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of 235 Gosford Blvd. who were displaced after a fire tore through their apartment building last month say the building’s property management company has “ceased communication” with them.

According to a release, the residents, along with their lawyers, will be holding a press conference Tuesday morning to address the situation and call for a “tenable solution to the crisis at hand.”

On Nov. 15, a five-alarm fire broke out on the eighth floor of a high-rise apartment building in North York, displacing hundreds of residents.

The fire killed one man and injured six others. Officials said fixing structural damage done to the building due to the fire could take months, forcing residents to find other places to live.

Most of those residents have found other places to stay, either by moving out or staying with family or friends. However, city officials said about 30 residents were still being housed at the Tait McKenzie Centre at York University, where the City of Toronto provides displaced residents with shelter, by the end of a two-week period last Friday.

The City of Toronto said those residents were relocated to hotels by the management company after the two-week period ended.

“The building’s property management has ceased communication with residents leaving hundreds without the prospect of alternative accommodations over the sub-zero holiday season,” the news released said.

Global News reached out to the management company, Ronkay Management Inc., but they did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

