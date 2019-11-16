Building evacuation ordered, hydro cut after 5-alarm fire at Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say inspectors have ordered the power shut off at a Toronto apartment building where a five-alarm took place, causing hundreds of tenants to be displaced.

“The Electrical Safety Authority has determined that the power to the entire building must immediately be disconnected for safety reasons. The building must be evacuated,” Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg wrote in a post on Twitter early Saturday.

Toronto police said in an update on Twitter that residents were asked to “seek temporary shelter with friends/family” as arrangements were being made to help those without accommodations.

Emergency crews were called to the 15-storey apartment building on Gosford Boulevard, west of Jane Street and south of Steeles Avenue West, just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday after a fire spread to several units across multiple floors.

It took firefighters more than six hours to declare the blaze was extinguished.

Pegg said approximately 700 people live inside the apartment building. Many were initially told to shelter in place as others were evacuated. Several TTC buses were brought in to provide temporary shelter.

Mayor John Tory and Pegg announced displaced residents would be able to go the Driftwood Community Centre Friday night. It was being opened with the assistance of the Canadian Red Cross.

Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto Fire Services were brought in to probe the fire’s origin and circumstances. As of early Saturday, the cause of the fire wasn’t clear. Electrical and technical inspectors also attended the scene, but it’s unclear when utilities might be restored.

