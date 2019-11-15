Menu

Canada

Emergency crews responding to large fire at north-end Toronto apartment building

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 6:13 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 6:53 pm
WATCH LIVE: Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg to provide update on four-alarm fire at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto Fire Services says firefighters are battling a large four-alarm fire at a north-end apartment building.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the apartment on Gosford Boulevard, west of Jane Street and south of Steeles Avenue West, just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The spokesperson said a unit on the seventh floor, two units on the eighth floor and a unit on the ninth floor at the back of the building were fully involved in flames.

Several people in the building reported smoke entering their units.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson reported a person was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson said occupants were sheltering in place and firefighters were going to units to assess conditions.

TTC buses were ordered to the scene to act as shelter for residents.

More to come.

