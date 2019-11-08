4-alarm fire breaks out at Toronto highrise building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services says a fire broke out at a highrise apartment building in the city’s downtown area on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to Wellesley Street East, near Sherbourne Street, at 8:50 a.m. for reports of a residential building on fire.

When crews arrived, the fire was coming from the ninth floor with heavy smoke in the hallways, officials said.

Fire officials said the heavy smoke migrated around the complex, and as a result, multiple people have been assessed for smoke inhalation.

Toronto paramedics said seven patients were taken to hospital, including one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials said that as of 10:45 a.m., the fire is almost out. Crews are looking out for hot spots and ventilating the 29-storey building.

