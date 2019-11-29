Menu

Canada

Some displaced residents from Gosford fire being moved to hotels: City of Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 10:52 am
Updated November 29, 2019 11:37 am
Fire crews battle 5-alarm fire at Toronto apartment building
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at an apartment building on Gosford Boulevard Friday night. (Nov. 16, 2019)

The City of Toronto says the residents who were forced out of their apartments by a 5-alarm fire and have been staying at an emergency shelter will now be relocated to hotels in the city.

The fire started on the eighth floor of an apartment building on Gosford Boulevard in North York on Nov. 15, displacing 354 people.

READ MORE: 5-alarm blaze at north-end Toronto highrise extinguished, fire chief says

Most of those residents have found other places to stay — whether with family, friends or have moved out; however about 30 residents were still being housed at the Tait McKenzie Centre at York University as of Friday.

A 14-day period during which the City provides support for displaced residents ends Friday; it is also the last day that York University is able to allow the use of their athletics facility, according to a statement on the city’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

“The City of Toronto has been advised by the owner and property management of 235 Gosford Blvd. that RonKay Management Inc. has secured alternative emergency accommodations for residents who were staying at the emergency reception centre,” the statement continued.

READ MORE: ‘It’s been very, very tough’: Residents appeal for donations after Toronto apartment fire

A City spokesperson said those not staying at the Tait McKenzie shelter will need to register with the Canadian Red Cross and connect with the landlord if accommodation is required.

The city also said relocation will be occurring through the day on Friday.

“The City of Toronto is committed to providing emergency support to impacted residents, particularly the most vulnerable residents,” the statement said.

The fire at Gosford killed one person and injured six others. Officials said fixing the structural damage done to the building due to the fire could take months.

Hundreds of residents from north-end Toronto apartment homeless after deadly 5-alarm fire
Hundreds of residents from north-end Toronto apartment homeless after deadly 5-alarm fire
FireCity of TorontoToronto FireToronto fire servicesGosford BoulevardGosford fireRonKay Management IncTait McKenzie
