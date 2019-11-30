Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4 men wanted for alleged Sherway Gardens break and enter: Toronto police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 2:38 pm
Police are looking for 4 people involved in a break and enter on Nov.
Police are looking for 4 people involved in a break and enter on Nov. Toronto Police Service / Handout

Toronto police have released security camera images of four men who are wanted in connection to a break and enter at Hudson’s Bay in Sherway Gardens Mall on earlier this month.

Police said the men smashed the front doors of the store before heading to the jewellery section and smashing the display cases around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.

READ MORE: Toronto police looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted man, fled with dog

Officials believe the men stole a quantity of watches and jewellery before they fled in a dark-coloured Volkswagon Jetta.

Police have identified one of the suspects as 53-year-old Michael Winn who is wanted for break and enter and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police are looking for Michael Winn in connection to a break and enter at Sherway Gardens Mall.
Police are looking for Michael Winn in connection to a break and enter at Sherway Gardens Mall. Toronto Police Service / Handout

The second suspect is described as a clean shaven, 18 to 25-year-old-male. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, green camouflage track pants, red running shoes and a “NY” Yankees baseball hat.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3 arrested, 3 sought after man abducted and robbed near University of Toronto: police

The third suspect was a man wearing a dark hoodie with a white stripe across the chest and back, a red baseball hat, dark pants and dark shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as a man wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, dark shoes and a red baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2200, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police are looking for suspects wanted in a break and enter investigation.
Police are looking for suspects wanted in a break and enter investigation.
22 men arrested in numerous cellphone store robberies in the GTA, 9 cases remain unsolved
22 men arrested in numerous cellphone store robberies in the GTA, 9 cases remain unsolved
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoTheftBreak And EnterEtobicokeTPSHudson's BaySherway GardensStolen JewelleryStolen WatchesSherway Gardens Mall
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.