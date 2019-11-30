4 men wanted for alleged Sherway Gardens break and enter: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released security camera images of four men who are wanted in connection to a break and enter at Hudson’s Bay in Sherway Gardens Mall on earlier this month.

Police said the men smashed the front doors of the store before heading to the jewellery section and smashing the display cases around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Officials believe the men stole a quantity of watches and jewellery before they fled in a dark-coloured Volkswagon Jetta.

Police have identified one of the suspects as 53-year-old Michael Winn who is wanted for break and enter and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police are looking for Michael Winn in connection to a break and enter at Sherway Gardens Mall. Toronto Police Service / Handout

The second suspect is described as a clean shaven, 18 to 25-year-old-male. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, green camouflage track pants, red running shoes and a “NY” Yankees baseball hat.

The third suspect was a man wearing a dark hoodie with a white stripe across the chest and back, a red baseball hat, dark pants and dark shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as a man wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, dark shoes and a red baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2200, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police are looking for suspects wanted in a break and enter investigation.

