3 arrested, 3 sought after man abducted and robbed near University of Toronto: police

Toronto police have arrested three suspects and are seeking three more in an abduction they say took place earlier this month near St. George Street and Huron Street.
Police say a 21-year-old man was approached from behind by four people, one of them armed with a stun gun, who choked and robbed him on Nov. 16.
They say the man was forced to withdraw money at a bank machine, then taken to an east-end motel, where he was held until he raised his credit limit.
Police say he was released after the suspects emptied his bank account.
An 18-year-old man and two 21-year-old women have been arrested and each face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and using a credit card obtained by crime.
Three other men are sought in connection with the incident, and police say all are considered armed and dangerous.
