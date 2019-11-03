Man wanted after allegedly trying to abduct 8-year-old girl near Toronto school

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly grabbed and dragged an eight-year-old girl in an abduction attempt near a north-end elementary school.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, police said officers were called on Friday with a report about a “suspicious incident” near Blaydon Public School.

Investigators said the girl was walking near the school, located just west of Downsview Park, at around 3:30 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown man.

Officers alleged the man grabbed the girl and covered her mouth before dragging her about 60 metres to what is believed to be a red Mazda CX-5 SUV with tinted windows.

He then reportedly tried to force the girl into the SUV, but she was able to break free and run away.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was described by police as being between 40 and 50 years old and five-foot-eight, and having a skinny build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue-and-pink t-shirt, grey sweat pants and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

1103 13:50 Man Wanted In Abduction Of 8-year-old Girl, Blaydon Public School https://t.co/RFkEgnzTvF — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 3, 2019