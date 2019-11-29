Toronto police looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted man, fled with dog

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released an image of a man who allegedly assaulted another man after he saw him feeding his dog on the morning of Oct. 20.

Police said a 40-year-old man was feeding the dog outside a restaurant near King Street and Bathurst Street around 4:30 a.m. when the dog owner exited the establishment and allegedly assaulted the victim.

The suspect then fled with the dog.

Officials described the suspect as a medium built man with short black hair in his 30s. He was wearing a black winter jacket and blue running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477

