Toronto police looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted man, fled with dog

Toronto police have released an image of a man who allegedly assaulted another man after he saw him feeding his dog on the morning of Oct. 20.
Police said a 40-year-old man was feeding the dog outside a restaurant near King Street and Bathurst Street around 4:30 a.m. when the dog owner exited the establishment and allegedly assaulted the victim.
The suspect then fled with the dog.
Officials described the suspect as a medium built man with short black hair in his 30s. He was wearing a black winter jacket and blue running shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477
1 of 2 stolen Calgary dogs recovered
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS