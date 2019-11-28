Menu

Crime

Toronto east end fight, stabbing leaves two men hospitalized with serious injuries: police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 10:30 pm
Toronto police have one man in custody following a stabbing in the east end.
Toronto police have one man in custody following a stabbing in the east end. File / Global News

Toronto paramedics have transported two men to hospital with serious stab wounds after a fight broke out in Toronto’s east end.

Police said they received a call that two men were fighting in the area of Queen Street East and Empire Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

When emergency crews responded, they found both men with multiple stab wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they have one person who sustained minor injuries in custody.

There is no word on the age of those involved in the incident.

