Toronto east end fight, stabbing leaves two men hospitalized with serious injuries: police

Toronto paramedics have transported two men to hospital with serious stab wounds after a fight broke out in Toronto’s east end.

Police said they received a call that two men were fighting in the area of Queen Street East and Empire Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

When emergency crews responded, they found both men with multiple stab wounds.

STABBING:

Queen St + Empire Av

– Fight between 2 males

– Reports 1 of them with multiple wounds

– Believed to be a stabbing

– Officers have located victim

– Serious stab wound

– EMS rushed

– Officers to assist with emergency run

– Officers have 1 male in custody#GO2300114

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 29, 2019

Police said they have one person who sustained minor injuries in custody.

There is no word on the age of those involved in the incident.

