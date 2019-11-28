Woman in her 70s dies after hit-and-run in Toronto’s northwest end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a pedestrian has now died after she was hit by a car that allegedly fled the scene in the city’s northwest end on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive, one block north of Finch Avenue, at around 6:32 a.m.

Police say the woman, who is in her 70s, had no vital signs when they arrived. Paramedics said they did not transport the woman to hospital.

Toronto Police Sgt. Jason Kraft said she was pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, the driver involved did not remain at the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV with front-end damage.

“This is a fatal, fail-to-remain investigation,” Kraft said.

Islington Avenue is closed in both directions at the intersection of Aviemore Drive as the collision reconstruction team gathers evidence from the scene.

