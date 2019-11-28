Menu

Crime

84-year-old man dies in hospital after being hit by SUV in midtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 7:47 am
Toronto police continue to investigate the crash.
Toronto police continue to investigate the crash. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man who was hit by a vehicle in the midtown area last Friday died from his injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

Officers were initially called to St. Clair Avenue West near Christie Street at around 11:21 p.m. on Nov. 22.

READ MORE: Man, 84, critically injured after alleged hit-and-run in midtown Toronto

Police say the 84-year-old man was crossing St. Clair Avenue West from the north curb to the south when he was struck by a blue SUV.

According to police, the unidentified driver of the vehicle allegedly slowed down for a moment but then continued driving westbound and was last seen near Keele Street.

The man was rushed to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: 91-year-old pedestrian dies days after being hit by car in North York

In an updated release, police say the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage of the area or the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

