84-year-old man dies in hospital after being hit by SUV in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a man who was hit by a vehicle in the midtown area last Friday died from his injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

Officers were initially called to St. Clair Avenue West near Christie Street at around 11:21 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Police say the 84-year-old man was crossing St. Clair Avenue West from the north curb to the south when he was struck by a blue SUV.

According to police, the unidentified driver of the vehicle allegedly slowed down for a moment but then continued driving westbound and was last seen near Keele Street.

The man was rushed to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

In an updated release, police say the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage of the area or the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.