91-year-old pedestrian dies days after being hit by car in North York

Toronto police say a 91-year-old man has died of injuries he sustained after being hit by a car last week.
Police say the incident happened last Friday just before 2 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue west near Rosewell Avenue.
They say the man was crossing a road when he was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder SUV driven by a 51-year-old man.
He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries on Tuesday.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said there are no charges pending at this time.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS