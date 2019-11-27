91-year-old pedestrian dies days after being hit by car in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police say a 91-year-old man has died of injuries he sustained after being hit by a car last week.

Police say the incident happened last Friday just before 2 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue west near Rosewell Avenue.

They say the man was crossing a road when he was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder SUV driven by a 51-year-old man.

He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said there are no charges pending at this time.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement