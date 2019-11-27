Menu

Canada

91-year-old pedestrian dies days after being hit by car in North York

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 12:58 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 1:06 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a 91-year-old man has died of injuries he sustained after being hit by a car last week.

Police say the incident happened last Friday just before 2 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue west near Rosewell Avenue.

They say the man was crossing a road when he was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder SUV driven by a 51-year-old man.

He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said there are no charges pending at this time.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceCrashTorontoPedestrian StruckToronto crashpedestrian hitLawrence AvenueRosewell Avenue
