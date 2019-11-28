Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Butter chicken tops the list for most Skip the Dishes orders in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 5:58 pm
People in Regina ordered butter chicken more than 7,800 times through Skip the Dishes in 2019. .
People in Regina ordered butter chicken more than 7,800 times through Skip the Dishes in 2019. . Courtesy / RockRecipies.com

It seems people in Regina really enjoy their butter chicken.

Reginians ordered the popular Indian dish more than 7,800 times in 2019, through Skip the Dishes.

Cheeseburgers were second with close to 7,600 orders, followed by caesar salads, ordered nearly 6,000 times.

READ MORE: Recipe: Butter chicken pizza

Nationally, butter chicken remains on top of what’s ordered the most, followed by poutine and dynamite rolls.

In Regina, Skip the Dishes saw a 31 per cent increase in orders in 2019 compared to 2018.

Among the 250 hometown restaurants using the delivery service, Hachi Sushi, Trifon’s Pizza and Red Swan Pizza were most popular.

READ MORE: More Manitobans use food delivery apps than any other province in Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Regina’s biggest order included 21 BBQ samplers and 42 pieces of cornbread. It cost $630.

Canada’s biggest order rang in at $4,004.

The person who did the most ordering in Regina this year ordered takeout 353 times.  In Canada, the most frequent client has 764 orders to date.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FoodDeliveryPoutineSkip The DishesButter ChickenCheeseburgersHachi SushiRed Swan PizzaTrifon's Pizza
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.