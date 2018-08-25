Recipe: Butter chicken pizza

Bhaskar and Daksha Narsing of Daksha’s Gourmet Spices prepares butter chicken pizza.

Pizza Dough

Ingredients

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons basil

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon cumin, ground

1 teaspoon garlic, grated

¾ teaspoon salt

1¼ cups hot water

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon quick-rise yeast

2 teaspoons sugar

Method

1. In a large bowl, add 3 tablespoons olive oil, basil, oregano, ground cumin, grated garlic, salt and hot water.

2. Mix well with a whisk. Add 1 cup of all-purpose flour. Mix thoroughly until dough is blended well. 3. Mix in quick-rise yeast and sugar to remaining all-purpose flour.

3. Add rest of all-purpose flour and bind dough. Knead dough well.

4. Use 1 tablespoon olive oil to cover the dough and grease the bowl. Cover bowl with cling wrap and let sit for 2 hours until dough rises.

5. Makes two 12-inch pizzas.

Chicken Mixture

Ingredients

5 teaspoons Butter Chicken Curry Mix

¾ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound chicken, cut in small cubes

2 tablespoons butter

2 large onions, chopped

½ teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon basil

¼ teaspoon oregano

Method

1. Mix Butter Chicken Curry Mix and salt with olive oil to make a spice paste.

2. Add chicken and mix in spice paste until chicken pieces are evenly coated.

3. Heat butter or ghee in a pot on medium heat and add finely chopped onions. Sauté until lightly browned.

4. Add marinated chicken and stir well. Add thyme, basil and oregano and stir.

5. Cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until chicken pieces are thoroughly cooked.

6. Remove from stove and set aside.

Butter Chicken Pizza Sauce

Ingredients

1 ½ cups tomato sauce or 1 can

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons Butter Chicken Curry Mix

½ teaspoon basil

½ teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup half-and-half cream

Method

1. Put tomato sauce in a saucepan. Add brown sugar, turmeric powder, basil, oregano, garam masala, ground cumin and salt. Stir.

2. Cook on medium heat for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Add half-and-half cream. Cream will curdle, therefore stir vigorously with a whisk for 2 minutes or until sauce is smooth.

4. Remove from stove and set aside.

Putting Pizza Together

Ingredients

Pizza dough

Chicken Mixture

Butter Chicken Pizza sauce

4 cups mozzarella cheese, grated

Method

1. Grease two 12-inch pizza pans.

2. Take half the dough and roll into a large round, to fit pizza pan. Roll out second half of the dough and cover second pizza pan.

3. Spread Butter Chicken pizza sauce evenly on both pizzas leaving a small amount to drizzle on top of pizzas.

4. Spread chicken mixture evenly on pizzas. Sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese evenly on pizzas.

5. Drizzle rest of pizza sauce on both pizzas. Bake pizzas in a 425°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes each, or until pizza crust is cooked

