More Manitobans use food delivery apps than any other province in Canada

It’s probably because it’s -40 C several months a year.

Manitobans really like their restaurant food delivery apps – with 45 per cent reporting they have used an app to have food delivered to their home, business, or even hospital room, according to a new poll by Angus Reid Global.

That compares to a national average of 29 per cent across Canada.

READ MORE: DoorDash coming to Manitoba, restaurant association calls it ‘viable alternative’ to SkipTheDishes

“Findings suggest that food delivery apps are more popular West of Quebec than in Eastern Canada,” said the report. “Atlantic Canada and Quebec have at the lowest use of app users across Canada, at 15 per cent.”

The poll found Manitoba’s love affair with food delivery apps is likely thanks to local success story SkipTheDishes. Skip is Canada’s most popular food-delivery website, with UberEATS coming in second. Others, like DoorDash, make up the rest.

SkipTheDishes’ head office is located in Winnipeg’s exchange district.

However, despite the popularity of the app, the poll found that the intent to use an app to deliver restaurant food is nearing its peak.

“A total of 31 per cent of Canadians intend to use a food delivery app within the next six months, which is 2 per cent more than the current user rate,” reads the report.

“Only 37 per cent of consumers in Manitoba intend to use a delivery app over the next six months which is down from 45.”

RELATED: SkipTheDishes testing out alcohol delivery in Winnipeg