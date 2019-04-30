DoorDash coming to Manitoba, restaurant association calls it ‘viable alternative’ to SkipTheDishes

A new player in the food delivery biz is coming to town and is set to compete with Manitoba’s other third-party delivery options.

Global News has obtained a letter sent by the Manitoba Restaurant & Foodservices Association (MRFA) and circulated among local restaurateurs, welcoming U.S.-based DoorDash to the province and encouraging members to meet with the DoorDash team.

MRFA executive director Shaun Jeffrey said in the letter that the connection with DoorDash was made in part due to association members experiencing frustration with Winnipeg-based SkipTheDishes.

“As a result of numerous meetings and conversations with DoorDash, the MRFA is confident our members will see significant improvements in both partnership and communications relations compared to the current level of service recieved from SkipTheDishes.”

The letter then states that the MRFA feels DoorDash is a “viable and realistic” alternative to SkipTheDishes.

The MRFA declined to comment on the letter.

Global News has reached out to both DoorDash and SkipTheDishes for comment.

DoorDash, founded in 2013 in California, was the top-selling U.S. delivery service as of March, overtaking both Uber Eats and GrubHub in total sales.

