Woman dead after being struck by pickup truck in Abbotsford

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford on Thursday morning.

Abbotsford police say the collision happened at the intersection of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads shortly after 5 a.m.

According to police, the victim, who was in her 40s, was struck by a pickup truck. Despite being rushed to hospital, she died of her injuries, police said.

The driver, who was uninjured, stayed at the scene and is co-operating with investigators, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police do not believe impairment was a factor.

Traffic in the area is expected to be affected as collision analysts investigate the crash.

