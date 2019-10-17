Pedestrian struck and killed in Abbotsford, police major crimes unit deployed

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is dead after being struck on Highway 11 in Abbotsford Thursday morning.

Abbotsford police would not confirm if the driver remained at the scene, but said the major crimes unit had taken over and that an investigation was ongoing.

Police said the victim was walking on the shoulder of the highway between Harris and Clayburn roads around 6:30 a.m. when they were struck.

That stretch of the highway was closed to southbound traffic, and police said it would remain so until at least noon.

Investigators are expected to release more information shortly.

