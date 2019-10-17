Menu

Pedestrian struck and killed in Abbotsford, police major crimes unit deployed

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 12:09 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 12:10 pm
Abbotsford police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11 Thursday morning. .
A pedestrian is dead after being struck on Highway 11 in Abbotsford Thursday morning.

Abbotsford police would not confirm if the driver remained at the scene, but said the major crimes unit had taken over and that an investigation was ongoing.

Police said the victim was walking on the shoulder of the highway between Harris and Clayburn roads around 6:30 a.m. when they were struck.

That stretch of the highway was closed to southbound traffic, and police said it would remain so until at least noon.

Investigators are expected to release more information shortly.

