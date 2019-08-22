SUV owner comes forward after Abbotsford hit-and-run kills 77-year-old man

The registered owner of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in Abbotsford on Tuesday has come forward to police.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the owner was the same person who was driving the SUV-type vehicle.

Abbotsford police said in a release that the investigation is ongoing.

A 77-year-old man died in hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck the previous evening while walking in the roadway in the 32600 block of Marshall Road.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.