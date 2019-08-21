Abbotsford police seek driver involved in fatal hit-and-run of senior
Abbotsford police are asking the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a senior to come forward.
Police say a newer model SUV-type vehicle struck a 77-year-old South Asian man who was walking on the road in the 3600-block of Marshall Road at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was taken to hospital, but police say he died of his injuries Wednesday morning.
“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man,” police said in a statement.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police are asking witnesses who stopped to help and act as interpreters at the scene to speak with investigators.
Anyone with dashcam or security footage from the area at the time of the crash is also being asked to come forward.
Police are also asking the driver, or anyone with information about the driver’s identity, to contact them or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
