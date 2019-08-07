Man in custody after hit-and-run spree on Richmond and Delta highways

A man is in custody after leaving a trail of damaged cars behind him on two highways between Richmond and Delta Wednesday.

RCMP say they began to receive several reports around 3:20 p.m. of an “erratic” driver on Highway 99, where a Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with “a number of vehicles” without stopping.

Witnesses say the truck hit at least four cars off the road in the HOV lane, and lost one of its tires before hitting the Massey Tunnel.

Police say the driver then made his way onto Highway 17 towards the Tsawwassen ferry terminal in Delta.

Delta police say the truck hit more vehicles before finally getting stopped by officers at 56 Avenue, where the driver was arrested.

Crystal Demke told Global News she was in the passenger seat with her friend close to the takedown scene when they nearly got involved in the mayhem.

“All of a sudden I see all this smoke, and he’s swerving from one side of the road to the other, like back and forth,” she said.

“I just thought to myself, ‘we are about to get hit by a car.'”

Demke said there was probably “an arm’s length” between her vehicle and the other driver.

“I thought his gas pedal was stuck, because that’s how fast he was going,” she said. “I thought he was losing control and he should go into the ditch.”

Traffic was backed up on both highways, with the damaged cars blocking lanes along with first responder vehicles.

RCMP say there is “no information at this time to suggest anyone was seriously injured.”

More information is expected to be released on Thursday after investigators speak to witnesses and and victims.

— With files from Emily Lazatin