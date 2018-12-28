17 charges laid in Langley hit-and-run rampage that injured 7, killed dog

The man accused of a hit-and-run rampage through Langley and Abbotsford earlier this month is facing 17 new charges.

James Joseph Gordon, 24, appeared in an Abbotsford courtroom on Friday to face charges associated with the terrifying Dec. 19 incident.

The charges include five counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, five counts of hit and run, one count of possession of stolen property and one count of arson.

On the night of the incident, Langley RCMP and Abbotsford police responded to nine calls about a reportedly stolen Mazda pickup truck that was intentionally targeting and hitting pedestrians between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Police said the driver started in North Langley before moving to Abbotsford where a final pedestrian was hit around 10:30 p.m.

Seven people were seriously injured, one of whom remained in hospital on Friday. Two dogs were also hit, one of them fatally.

Gordon’s mother has apologized for his behaviour, and his family says he is unwell.

The family, who says Gordon suffers from paranoia, delusions and severe anxiety, say he was admitted to Abbotsford Hospital on Dec. 19, but released. Hours later the pedestrians were hit.

His family says he never should have been released.

Fraser Health said it cannot speak to specific cases due to privacy reasons.

However, it claims an effort was made to reach family when Gordon was released while his mother says no one called.

Police are still looking for dash cam video to help with the investigation and to pin down a tighter timeline of exactly where the truck was throughout the night of Dec. 19.

Gordon is due back in court on Jan. 3.

-With files from Rumina Daya