Several injured, dog killed after multiple hit-and-runs in Langley, Abbotsford

Several people are still in hospital Thursday after a man in two stolen vehicles was involved in several hit-and-run collisions in North Langley, Willoughby and Abbotsford Wednesday night.

Police say the first hit-and-run was reported just after 8 p.m.

A small pickup truck had been stolen from Abbotsford earlier in the evening and was found burning on Highway 1 in Abbotsford just after 10:40 p.m.

READ MORE: 19-year-old man with knife arrested after alleged attack in downtown Vancouver

Minutes later, a Honda Accord was stolen and involved in multiple hit-and-runs at multiple locations.

A dog was also killed during one of the hit-and-runs in North Langley.

WATCH: Family pleas for information following Terrace hit-and-run

The 24-year-old suspect from Abbotsford was arrested in the Honda Accord. Police say he is currently bound by a recognizance, requiring that he not be in a vehicle without the registered owner so he is allegedly in breach of this recognizance.

Police say no one sustained injuries that would be considered life-threatening.

Walnut Grove resident, Lisa Toby was a victim in the hit and run collisions.

Toby said she was dropping her son off at hockey practice around 9 p.m., when she was followed home by an unknown vehicle.

“I slowed down to 25 kilometers going through a school zone in hopes that he’d pass me, he didn’t he stayed right on my bumper,” said Toby.

She said she then got out of her vehicle.

“I wanted to go find out why he was following me, so I walked towards his vehicle, he started revving the vehicle really high and in a split second, he hit the gas and veered towards me, trying to hit me.” said Toby.

“Trying to run people down with your vehicle is not something you get pass for in my books. I’m sorry,” she said, “our neighborhood is changing. Over the last 6 months to a year I’ve noticed more and more crime.”

Toby was not physically injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Driver charged after North Vancouver hit-and-run sends one person to hospital

Police are asking for motorists with dash cameras to review their footage from Wednesday night to see if they may have recorded some portion of the driving patterns of the pickup truck. Anyone with additional information that might assist with the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

The suspect will appear in Abbotsford court on Thursday afternoon.

— With files from Erin Ubels