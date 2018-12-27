Mother of suspect in last week’s Langley hit-and-run incidents apologizes

Denise Anthony says her son, James Gordon, is not well and that she is sorry.

“My heart is broken. You’re in my prayers. I’m so sorry this happened,” Anthony said, speaking exclusively to Global News. “My son is not well. He’s not a violent person.”

Gordon remains in custody and is expected to appear in court in Abbotsford on Friday. Police say several new charges are pending.

On Dec. 19 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., Langley RCMP and the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a total of nine complaints involving a reportedly stolen Mazda pickup truck intentionally targeting and striking pedestrians.

Police say pedestrians were targeted in the North Langley area between 8:11 p.m. and 10:12 p.m. After fleeing the Langley area, a final pedestrian was targeted and hit at 10:32 p.m. in Abbotsford.

Two dogs were struck, with one being killed. Only one of the pedestrian victims remains in hospital recuperating from her injuries.

Now that Christmas has passed, police are asking for the public to take some time and check any devices that may have video footage in the areas described above on the evening of Dec. 19 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see if they may have recorded any portion of the driving patterns of the pickup truck.

“The video footage will be used to document the movements of this vehicle throughout the evening, and even the smallest amount of footage would be appreciated to further this extremely important investigation,” reads a press release from the Langley RCMP.

According to family, the 24-year-old suspect should have never been released from Abbotsford Hospital, adding that his mental health has deteriorated dramatically over the last month. His conditions include paranoia, delusions and severe anxiety.

“It was known that he was suicidal, extremely depressed, and for them to say that he was of sound mind is beyond comprehendable. I don’t understand it,” his sister, Brooke Anthony, said.

Last month, Gordon disappeared. He popped up in U.S. custody and was there for three weeks.

On Dec. 19, he was admitted to Abbotsford Hospital for the second time. Within three hours of him being released, multiple innocent pedestrians were struck in Langley.

“How could they let this happen? How can someone say he’s sane? I’m appalled and outraged by the system. It’s failed us as a family and all the other families that are hurt,” said Gordon’s mother.

Gordon’s mother says she was never told by police or the hospital that he was sent home.

The Fraser Health Authority tells Global News that it cannot discuss the case because of privacy but claims an effort was made to reach the family.