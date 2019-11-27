Menu

Entertainment

Silas Gaither, ex-‘Survivor’ contestant, charged with rape in Tennessee

By Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 11:57 am
Updated November 27, 2019 11:58 am
Silas Gaither at the 'Survivor:Africa' finale and after-party at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, Ca. Thursday, January 10, 2002. .
Silas Gaither at the 'Survivor:Africa' finale and after-party at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, Ca. Thursday, January 10, 2002. . Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A former contestant on the CBS reality show Survivor has been indicted in Tennessee on charges of rape and aggravated assault.

News outlets report 41-year-old Silas Gaither, of Germantown, was indicted Nov. 13 and arrested Monday.

He has since posted bail and been released from custody.

READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ contestants apologize after #MeToo touching scandal

The indictment says the assault happened in May 2018. Details about the allegations that led to the charges are unclear.

‘Survivor’ castaways apologize after #MeToo scandal
‘Survivor’ castaways apologize after #MeToo scandal

Gaither was on the third season of Survivor that started in 2001. He was voted off in the season’s sixth episode. He’s set to appear in court in January.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
silas gaithersilas gaither courtsilas gaither indictedsilas gaither rapesilas gaither survivorsilas gaither survivor africasurvivor: africa
