Silas Gaither, ex-‘Survivor’ contestant, charged with rape in Tennessee

A former contestant on the CBS reality show Survivor has been indicted in Tennessee on charges of rape and aggravated assault.

News outlets report 41-year-old Silas Gaither, of Germantown, was indicted Nov. 13 and arrested Monday.

He has since posted bail and been released from custody.

The indictment says the assault happened in May 2018. Details about the allegations that led to the charges are unclear.

Gaither was on the third season of Survivor that started in 2001. He was voted off in the season’s sixth episode. He’s set to appear in court in January.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

