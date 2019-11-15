‘Survivor’ contestants apologize after #MeToo touching scandal

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Wednesday night’s episode of Survivor.

Two Survivor: Island of the Idols castaways have come forward and apologized for using Kellee Kim’s complaints against Dan Spilo to lie about their own interactions with the 48-year-old talent agent.

On Wednesday night’s episode, Kellee expressed discomfort around fellow castaway Dan, and she had previously confronted him during the season premiere about the way he engaged with her physically.

Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel seconded Kelle’s complaints about Dan’s inappropriate behaviour after she confided in them.

READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ has #MeToo moment, producers step in after contestant accused

Missy and Elizabeth told Dan’s ally, Janet Carbin, that his behaviour made them uncomfortable in order to make him a target to be voted out at tribal council.

Story continues below advertisement

Janet confronted Missy and Elizabeth after the vote and they admitted they lied about their interactions with Dan.

Now, Missy and Elizabeth have both taken to social media to apologize for their actions during Wednesday night’s episode.

Missy said she “would like to thank Kellee and Janet for being so courageous and leading by example.”

“I became so caught up in game play that I did not realize a very serious situation, nor did I handle it with the care that it deserved,” Missy continued. “Due to the nature of Survivor, I was viewing the game through a smell lens and with a limited scope.”

“I did not have all the information on the subject and I made a game move that was unjust,” she added. “To Kellee and Janet; I truly apologize for my actions.”

She continued: “To all women; I genuinely apologize for my actions. This is a life changing learning moment for me. Sexual assault is never to be taken lightly, and I’d like to apologize to any viewers that have been victimized.”

“I do not take this issue lightly. I have done a lot of reflecting since the game and understand and accept the consequences of my lapse in judgment. Again, I am truly sorry,” Missy concluded.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Tom Laidlaw, 1st Canadian-born ‘Survivor’ contestant, on what to expect this season

Elizabeth sent an apology to “my family of Survivor viewers, past players, family and friends.”

“If you are reading this, I’m assuming you have watched the most recent episode of Survivor and are looking for answers,” she began. “After watching the episode, my eyes were opened to a completely different truth, and I received an abundance of information that I was entirely unaware of while playing the game.”

“To Kellee, I was sick to my stomach watching the episode and seeing how much pain you were in. I wholeheartedly apologize to you for using your accusations against Dan for gameplay. In no world is that acceptable, and I take full responsibility for my actions, and lack thereof,” she wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

3:15 The Late Show: Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses sexual assault allegations with Colbert The Late Show: Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses sexual assault allegations with Colbert

She continued: “To Janet. I deeply regret ever taking advantage of you in the game this way. Watching the episode, it was clear your sole intention was to protect us women, and I am distraught by the way I handled this situation. I am extremely sorry.”

Elizabeth went on to say that, “sexual harassment and sexual assault are extremely serious, life altering topics that I do not take lightly. They have no business being used as tactics to further one’s own agenda, whether it be in real life or in the game of Survivor.”

“To Dan and men everywhere. Your reputation is never meant to be someone else’s stepping stone. It is not a topic to joke about or to be used as a tactical ploy, and for that, I apolgize,” she said.

“After watching the episode, I am deeply ashamed with my actions and I apologize — they do not reflect my character and who I am in my day to day life,” she added.

“My heart goes out to all involved. Survivor has been a life changing experience and I have learned so much. I hope this moment does not define me, but instead will help inform who I am as a person going forward,” Elizabeth concluded.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’: Meet the 20 new castaways

Kellee took to Twitter on Thursday to let Survivor fans know she was “hurting and very sad” after watching the episode.

“Hi everyone, I’m hurting and very sad watching this last episode too, but please try to be kind and understanding. No one deserves threats or shaming, and we can talk about this in a way that we are all better for it. #Survivor #Mentalhealth,” Kellee tweeted.

Hi everyone, I'm hurting and very sad watching this last episode too, but please try to be kind and understanding. No one deserves threats or shaming, and we can talk about this in a way that we are all better for it💪🏼 #Survivor #Mentalhealth — Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) November 14, 2019

Survivor’s official Twitter account let viewers know they were not live tweeting during Wednesday night’s episode because it had “discussions on a serious topic.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Hi #Survivor fans. Tonight’s episode has discussions on a serious topic, so we’re going to handle things differently this week and not live tweet this episode,” the tweet read.

Hi #Survivor fans. Tonight's episode has discussions on a serious topic, so we’re going to handle things differently this week and not live tweet this episode. — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 14, 2019

MGM and CBS sent Global News a joint statement regarding Wednesday night’s episode of Survivor.

“In the episode broadcast last night, several female castaways discussed the behaviour of a male castaway that made them uncomfortable,” the statement began. “During the filming of this episode, producers spoke off-camera to all the contestants still in the game, both as a group and individually, to hear any concerns and advise about appropriate boundaries.

Story continues below advertisement

“A formal warning was also given to the male castaway in question. On Survivor, producers provide the castaways a wide berth to play the game. At the same time, all castaways are monitored and supervised at all times. They have full access to producers and doctors, and the production will intervene in situations where warranted.”

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.