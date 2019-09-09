‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’: Meet the 20 new castaways

Survivor: Island of the Idols, the 39th season of the veteran competition series, premieres on Sept. 25 with 20 new players and two legendary winners.
(Boston) Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine will return to the game not to compete, but to serve as mentors to the new castaways.
Host and executive producer Jeff Probst revealed that this season, they have a new casting team in place.
“We’ve changed our storytelling dramatically,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re going through much deeper dives. The culture is going through a major shift right now, especially with gender. Let’s just go and find interesting people and see where it leads us.
“It sounds like what we always do, where we sit down and ask ourselves, ‘What is it we do again? Why do we want people on this show?’ We have a new [casting] team in place, and we’ve come up with the most diverse cast we’ve ever had, no compare. Even the cast noticed it when they were all together at Ponderosa and we met with them. They all said: ‘Oh my God. There are so many different people from so many different walks of life.'”
Take a look at the full list of cast members below.
Age: 36
Hometown: Uncasville, Conn.
Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.
Occupation: Gym owner
Tribe: Lairo (orange)
Age: 26
Hometown: Marlton, N.J.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Digital content creator
Tribe: Lairo (orange)
Age: 28
Hometown: Westfield, N.J.
Current Residence: New York City
Occupation: Tech sales
Tribe: Lairo (orange)
Age: 41
Hometown: Woodbine, Ky.
Current Residence: Rockholds, Ky.
Occupation: Factory worker
Tribe: Lairo (orange)
Age: 26
Hometown: Saunderstown, R.I.
Current Residence: Saunderstown, R.I.
Occupation: Olympic medallist
Tribe: Lairo (orange)
Age: 37
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Houston
Occupation: Personal injury lawyer
Tribe: Lairo (orange)
Age: 24
Hometown: Decatur, Ga.
Current Residence: Tacoma, Wash.
Occupation: Air force veteran
Tribe: Lairo (orange)
Age: 35
Hometown: Brockton, Mass.
Current Residence: Henderson, Nev.
Occupation: Pro poker player
Tribe: Lairo (orange)
Age: 60
Hometown: Brampton, Ont.
Current Residence: Greenwich, Conn.
Occupation: Former NHL player
Tribe: Lairo (orange)
Age: 27
Hometown: Merced, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Admissions counsellor
Tribe: Lairo (orange)
Age: 48
Hometown: New York City
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Talent manager
Tribe: Vokai (Purple)
Age: 23
Hometown: Newport News, Va.
Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Va.
Occupation: Graduate student
Tribe: Vokai (purple)
Age: 33
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: College administrator
Tribe: Vokai (purple)
Age: 59
Hometown: Neptune, N.J.
Current Residence: Palm Bay, Fla.
Occupation: Chief lifeguard
Tribe: Vokai (purple)
Age: 32
Hometown: New York City
Current Residence: New York City
Occupation: Personal injury lawyer
Tribe: Vokai (purple)
Age: 29
Hometown: Costa Mesa, Calif.
Current Residence: Philadelphia
Occupation: MBA student
Tribe: Vokai (purple)
Age: 28
Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif., and Rochester Hills, Mich.
Current Residence: Glendale, Calif.
Occupation: Nanny
Tribe: Vokai (purple)
Age: 27
Hometown: Boston
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Occupation: Law student
Tribe: Vokai (purple)
Age: 36
Hometown: London/Bethesda, Md.
Current Residence: North Potomac, Md.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Tribe: Vokai (purple)
Age: 26
Hometown: Bayville, N.Y.
Current Residence: Long Beach, N.Y.
Occupation: Fourth grade teacher
Tribe: Vokai (purple)
Survivor: Island of the Idols premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.Follow @KatieScottNews
