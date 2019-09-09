‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’: Meet the 20 new castaways

Survivor: Island of the Idols, the 39th season of the veteran competition series, premieres on Sept. 25 with 20 new players and two legendary winners.

(Boston) Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine will return to the game not to compete, but to serve as mentors to the new castaways.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst revealed that this season, they have a new casting team in place.

READ MORE: ‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ winner on his controversial victory

“We’ve changed our storytelling dramatically,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re going through much deeper dives. The culture is going through a major shift right now, especially with gender. Let’s just go and find interesting people and see where it leads us.

“It sounds like what we always do, where we sit down and ask ourselves, ‘What is it we do again? Why do we want people on this show?’ We have a new [casting] team in place, and we’ve come up with the most diverse cast we’ve ever had, no compare. Even the cast noticed it when they were all together at Ponderosa and we met with them. They all said: ‘Oh my God. There are so many different people from so many different walks of life.'”

Take a look at the full list of cast members below.

Aaron Meredith

Age: 36

Hometown: Uncasville, Conn.

Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.

Occupation: Gym owner

Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Chelsea Walker

Age: 26

Hometown: Marlton, N.J.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Digital content creator

Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Dean Kowalski

Age: 28

Hometown: Westfield, N.J.

Current Residence: New York City

Occupation: Tech sales

Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Elaine Stott

Age: 41

Hometown: Woodbine, Ky.

Current Residence: Rockholds, Ky.

Occupation: Factory worker

Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Elizabeth Beisel

Age: 26

Hometown: Saunderstown, R.I.

Current Residence: Saunderstown, R.I.

Occupation: Olympic medallist

Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Karishma Patel

Age: 37

Hometown: Philadelphia

Current Residence: Houston

Occupation: Personal injury lawyer

Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Missy Byrd

Age: 24

Hometown: Decatur, Ga.

Current Residence: Tacoma, Wash.

Occupation: Air force veteran

Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Ronnie Bardah

Age: 35

Hometown: Brockton, Mass.

Current Residence: Henderson, Nev.

Occupation: Pro poker player

Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Tom Laidlaw

Age: 60

Hometown: Brampton, Ont.

Current Residence: Greenwich, Conn.

Occupation: Former NHL player

Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Vince Moua

Age: 27

Hometown: Merced, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Admissions counsellor

Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Dan Spilo

Age: 48

Hometown: New York City

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Talent manager

Tribe: Vokai (Purple)

Jack Nichting

Age: 23

Hometown: Newport News, Va.

Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Va.

Occupation: Graduate student

Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Jamal Shipman

Age: 33

Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.

Current Residence: Providence, R.I.

Occupation: College administrator

Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Janet Carbin

Age: 59

Hometown: Neptune, N.J.

Current Residence: Palm Bay, Fla.

Occupation: Chief lifeguard

Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Jason Linden

Age: 32

Hometown: New York City

Current Residence: New York City

Occupation: Personal injury lawyer

Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Kellee Kim

Age: 29

Hometown: Costa Mesa, Calif.

Current Residence: Philadelphia

Occupation: MBA student

Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Lauren Beck

Age: 28

Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif., and Rochester Hills, Mich.

Current Residence: Glendale, Calif.

Occupation: Nanny

Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Molly Byman

Age: 27

Hometown: Boston

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.

Occupation: Law student

Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Noura Salman

Age: 36

Hometown: London/Bethesda, Md.

Current Residence: North Potomac, Md.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Tommy Sheehan

Age: 26

Hometown: Bayville, N.Y.

Current Residence: Long Beach, N.Y.

Occupation: Fourth grade teacher

Tribe: Vokai (purple)

—

Survivor: Island of the Idols premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.