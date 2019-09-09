Entertainment
September 9, 2019

‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’: Meet the 20 new castaways

Executive producer Jeff Probst returns to host 'Survivor: Island of the Idols' when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 39th season Sept. 25.

Survivor: Island of the Idols, the 39th season of the veteran competition series, premieres on Sept. 25 with 20 new players and two legendary winners.

(Boston) Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine will return to the game not to compete, but to serve as mentors to the new castaways.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst revealed that this season, they have a new casting team in place.

“We’ve changed our storytelling dramatically,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re going through much deeper dives. The culture is going through a major shift right now, especially with gender. Let’s just go and find interesting people and see where it leads us.

“It sounds like what we always do, where we sit down and ask ourselves, ‘What is it we do again? Why do we want people on this show?’ We have a new [casting] team in place, and we’ve come up with the most diverse cast we’ve ever had, no compare. Even the cast noticed it when they were all together at Ponderosa and we met with them. They all said: ‘Oh my God. There are so many different people from so many different walks of life.'”

Take a look at the full list of cast members below.

Aaron Meredith

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 36
Hometown: Uncasville, Conn.
Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.
Occupation: Gym owner
Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Chelsea Walker

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 26
Hometown: Marlton, N.J.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Digital content creator
Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Dean Kowalski

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 28
Hometown: Westfield, N.J.
Current Residence: New York City
Occupation: Tech sales
Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Elaine Stott

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 41
Hometown: Woodbine, Ky.
Current Residence: Rockholds, Ky.
Occupation: Factory worker
Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Elizabeth Beisel

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 26
Hometown: Saunderstown, R.I.
Current Residence: Saunderstown, R.I.
Occupation: Olympic medallist
Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Karishma Patel

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 37
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Houston
Occupation: Personal injury lawyer
Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Missy Byrd

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 24
Hometown: Decatur, Ga.
Current Residence: Tacoma, Wash.
Occupation: Air force veteran
Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Ronnie Bardah

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 35
Hometown: Brockton, Mass.
Current Residence: Henderson, Nev.
Occupation: Pro poker player
Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Tom Laidlaw

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 60
Hometown: Brampton, Ont.
Current Residence: Greenwich, Conn.
Occupation: Former NHL player
Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Vince Moua

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 27
Hometown: Merced, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Admissions counsellor
Tribe: Lairo (orange)

Dan Spilo

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 48
Hometown: New York City
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Talent manager
Tribe: Vokai (Purple)

Jack Nichting

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 23
Hometown: Newport News, Va.
Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Va.
Occupation: Graduate student
Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Jamal Shipman

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 33
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: College administrator
Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Janet Carbin

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 59
Hometown: Neptune, N.J.
Current Residence: Palm Bay, Fla.
Occupation: Chief lifeguard
Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Jason Linden

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 32
Hometown: New York City
Current Residence: New York City
Occupation: Personal injury lawyer
Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Kellee Kim

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 29
Hometown: Costa Mesa, Calif.
Current Residence: Philadelphia
Occupation: MBA student
Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Lauren Beck

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 28
Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif., and Rochester Hills, Mich.
Current Residence: Glendale, Calif.
Occupation: Nanny
Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Molly Byman

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 27
Hometown: Boston
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Occupation: Law student
Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Noura Salman

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 36
Hometown: London/Bethesda, Md.
Current Residence: North Potomac, Md.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Tommy Sheehan

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 26
Hometown: Bayville, N.Y.
Current Residence: Long Beach, N.Y.
Occupation: Fourth grade teacher
Tribe: Vokai (purple)

Survivor: Island of the Idols premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

