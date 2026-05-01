Kylie Jenner sued by 2nd ex-housekeeper alleging workplace discrimination

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Kylie Jenner is facing a second lawsuit from another former employee, alleging she faced workplace discrimination.

Juana Delgado Soto, who worked as a housekeeper for the reality TV star for six years, filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone and USA Today.

According to the Los Angeles Time, Soto filed the lawsuit against Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services, alleging racial discrimination, harassment, failure to pay wages, failure to prevent or remedy harassment and discrimination, wrongful termination and more.

Global News has not independently viewed the court documents.

“On behalf of our clients, we want to be clear: no employee—regardless of the power, wealth, or fame of their employer—should ever be forced to endure unlawful working conditions, wage violations, retaliation, intimidation, or mistreatment in the workplace,” Soto’s lawyer Della Shaker told Global News in a statement.

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(Shaker also represents Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, who filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner Inc., Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services last week.)

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Global News has reached out to Jenner’s representative for further comment, but has not received a response.

Soto, who began working for the 28-year-old reality TV star in 2019, claimed that she made a report to human resources about her alleged treatment by staff members in 2024, according to the Times’ reporting.

Soto reportedly claimed that Sibrian mocked and humiliated her for her accent, immigration status and race and called her “stupid.”

Sibrian was temporality removed because of the complaint but then reinstated, according to the lawsuit. Soto claims that’s when Sibrian “set out to retaliate against” her for filing the complaint by “reducing her hourly wage, assigning unreasonable workloads and changing her schedule,” according to the Times’ report.

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In April 2025, the suit obtained by the Times alleges that after “repeated failures by management to address Soto’s concerns, she wrote a long letter to Jenner detailing the harassment, discrimination and retaliation and placed in on Jenner’s massage bed immediately before her massage.”

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Soto reportedly wrote, “I need to express how terribly I am mentally abused” and “I really apologize for letting you know about all these situations, I know you wouldn’t allow this to happen, if you were aware of it.”

Soto alleges that the following day she was “threatened with termination and instructed never to contact Jenner again,” the Times reports.

“Defendants told her she was no longer allowed to look at Kylie, smile at Kylie and if she was Kylie she would have to ‘disappear,'” the legal docs reportedly read.

In August 2025, Soto reportedly sent a text message to her supervisors, writing, “I am sorry, I cannot do this anymore, every day you guys mistreat me, and I have bitten all my nails off, I cannot sleep at nights, and I always have anxiety because of the way you guys treat me. No matter what I did no one helped me.”

Soto is seeking an unspecified amount of punitive and compensatory damages.

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Soto’s lawsuit comes after another former housekeeper of Jenner’s, Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner Inc., Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services, claiming was subjected to “severe and pervasive harassment” while working at the beauty mogul’s home.

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Vasquez worked for Jenner from September 2024 to August 2025, and claims that from her first day on staff at Jenner’s residence in Hidden Hills, Calif., she was treated with “hostility and exclusion” by the head housekeeper, identified as Patsy, and another supervisor, identified as Elsi, according to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, People and E! News.

The lawsuit does not specifically attribute any alleged discrimination to Jenner specifically, but she’s listed as a defendant alongside Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services and 25 individuals who have yet to be identified, according to E! News.

Vasquez, who is described as a “Salvadoran woman and practicing Catholic” in the legal docs, alleged that she was “routinely assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks; excluded from the housekeeping team; publicly belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers due to her race, national origin and religion; and subjected to intimidation and demeaning treatment” during her employment.

Vasquez alleges that the defendants failed to pay her in full, paid her late, failed to pay overtime wages and failed to reimburse business expenses, according to the Times.

She’s requesting a jury trial and seeking damages “in the form of unpaid wages, meal and rest period premium pay, unreimbursed business expenses, unpaid sick leave, and all other compensation unlawfully withheld.”

This isn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been sued by former staff.

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In 2021, Kim Kardashian was sued by seven members of her domestic staff who claimed that the reality star neglected to pay them properly or give them appropriate breaks.

According to the civil action, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, “Plaintiffs never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment.”

The seven workers who filed the lawsuit didn’t specify the exact amount they were seeking in damages, but said it was in excess of US$25,000, not including interest.

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A representative for The Kardashians star said in a statement that Kardashian can’t be held responsible because the workers were provided through an unidentified “third-party vendor.”

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By November 2023, Kardashian agreed to a legal settlement with the former employees after a scheduled trial for November 2023 to January 2024 was called off.

Kardashian and the defendants told the court they had “reached an agreement in principle to resolve this action.” The terms of the deal were kept private.