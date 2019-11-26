Menu

Crime

Police release video of suspects in Waterloo restaurant theft investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 11:48 am
Police release video of suspects in Waterloo restaurant thefts
WATCH: Waterloo Regional Police have released video of two suspects in a recently reported restaurant theft.

Waterloo Regional Police have released video of two suspects linked to alleged thefts at a Waterloo restaurant.

Police say an 18-year-old was having dinner at a restaurant on Albert Street at around 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 7 when he left the table briefly.

They allege a man snatched the 18-year-old’s Moose Knuckle winter jacket containing his personal belongings and took off. The suspect was last spotted running east on University Avenue, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old man who stands around six feet three inches tall and has a slim build and short black hair. He was wearing a red winter coat and sunglasses, police say.

A police spokesperson told Global News there have been a slew of recently reported thefts involving Moose Knuckle winter jackets in Waterloo Region. They say officers are investigating to see if there is a connection between any of the reported incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that night, at the same restaurant, the tip jar was also reportedly stolen.

Police described the suspect in that incident as a man around 20 years old with a slim build who was wearing a blue jacket and sunglasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

