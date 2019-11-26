Hwy. 7/8 in Kitchener closed for OPP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 7/8 eastbound was closed at Homer Watson Boulevard Tuesday morning for an OPP investigation, provincial police said on Twitter.

The onramp from Courtland Avenue was also closed.

The OPP have not provided any further details as to why the road was closed although a spokesperson said an update would be provided later in the morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the scene at 2 a.m. to assist the OPP with traffic duty.

A spokesperson for Waterloo police said that their major crimes unit is on hand assisting the OPP with their investigation.

More to follow….