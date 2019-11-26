Menu

Crime

Hwy. 7/8 in Kitchener closed for OPP investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 9:51 am
An OPP officer puts up police tape.
An OPP officer puts up police tape. Andrew Collins Photography

Highway 7/8 eastbound was closed at Homer Watson Boulevard Tuesday morning for an OPP investigation, provincial police said on Twitter.

The onramp from Courtland Avenue was also closed.

The OPP have not provided any further details as to why the road was closed although a spokesperson said an update would be provided later in the morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the scene at 2 a.m. to assist the OPP with traffic duty.

A spokesperson for Waterloo police said that their major crimes unit is on hand assisting the OPP with their investigation.

More to follow….

 

 

