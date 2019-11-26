Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan dies one day before Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan who died of cancer a day before the Grey Cup is being remembered as a loving woman.

Charlene Krause, 38, lost her battle to colon cancer on Saturday, just one day before the Blue Bombers won a championship for the first time in nearly three decades.

“We would always watch big games together,” Andrea Bock, a close friend of Krause, told Global News.

“Not having her around and knowing that she wasn’t there to witness it was tough.”

Krause was diagnosed in October 2016, just five months after her twin boys were born.

This past summer Krause stopped treatment after doctors told her it wasn’t working, according to Bock.

Story continues below advertisement

The two women grew up together and shared Bombers season tickets.

“I remember crying together at the 2011 Grey Cup when we lost,” Bock said.

“The fact that she died the day before they were in the Grey Cup — and that they won — was bittersweet.”

READ MORE: Hundreds of fans greet the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they return home with the Grey Cup

Bock describes her friend as a selfless woman who loved her family.

“She was there for everybody,” Bock said. “She was just an amazing woman and she loved the Bombers.”

Bock has created a GoFundMe page to help support the family.

3:55 Winnipeg’s Dayna Spiring to be first woman to have name on Grey Cup Winnipeg’s Dayna Spiring to be first woman to have name on Grey Cup