Blue Bombers fan fulfills promise, wears pants for 1st time in 18 years after Grey Cup win

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 12:30 am
Updated November 26, 2019 12:52 am
A Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan can finally wear pants for the first time in 18 years after his team won the Grey Cup in Calgary on Sunday.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers fan, who won’t wear pants until they win, touches down in Calgary for Grey Cup

Chris Matthew made a no pants pledge in 2001, promising friends he would only wear shorts until the Bombers won the cup.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan Chris Matthew put on pants for the first time in 18 years after his team won the Grey Cup on Nov. 24, 2019, making good on the promise he made.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan Chris Matthew put on pants for the first time in 18 years after his team won the Grey Cup on Nov. 24, 2019, making good on the promise he made. Global News

With the Bombers winning the championship — beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 — Chris’ calves were bare no more.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers fan hopes to break 18-year ‘no pants’ streak Sunday

“It feels really, really odd. It feels like things are crawling on my legs, to tell you the truth,” he said after putting on army-print pants immediately following the game.

His wife Darla Matthew was happy with the Grey Cup’s result.

“Now he doesn’t have to wear [shorts],” she said. “And this was the most amazing experience.”

Chris said he actually likes wearing shorts.

“After this is all said and done, I can put [pants] on if I have to go to a place now, but other than that, I’m going back to the shorts,” he said. “I quite like it.”

 

