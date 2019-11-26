Blue Bombers fan fulfills promise, wears pants for 1st time in 18 years after Grey Cup win

A Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan can finally wear pants for the first time in 18 years after his team won the Grey Cup in Calgary on Sunday.
READ MORE: Blue Bombers fan, who won’t wear pants until they win, touches down in Calgary for Grey Cup
Chris Matthew made a no pants pledge in 2001, promising friends he would only wear shorts until the Bombers won the cup.
With the Bombers winning the championship — beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 — Chris’ calves were bare no more.
“It feels really, really odd. It feels like things are crawling on my legs, to tell you the truth,” he said after putting on army-print pants immediately following the game.
His wife Darla Matthew was happy with the Grey Cup’s result.
Chris said he actually likes wearing shorts.
COMMENTS