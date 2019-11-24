Winnipeg Blue Bombers win Grey Cup after almost 30 years

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year drought by winning the 107th Grey Cup final Sunday night, beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12.
The last time the Bombers made it to a victorious Grey Cup final was November 1990, when the team beat Edmonton 50-11 in Vancouver, B.C.
Before the game, Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris said this was the biggest game he’s ever played in.
The last time the Ticats made it all the way to a Grey Cup final was 1999.
Country superstar Keith Urban played the Cup’s halftime show.
— With files by The Canadian Press
