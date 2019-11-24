Winnipeg Blue Bombers win Grey Cup after almost 30 years

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year drought by winning the 107th Grey Cup final Sunday night, beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12.

The last time the Bombers made it to a victorious Grey Cup final was November 1990, when the team beat Edmonton 50-11 in Vancouver, B.C.

Before the game, Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris said this was the biggest game he’s ever played in.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler celebrates his team’s touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during first half football action in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The last time the Ticats made it all the way to a Grey Cup final was 1999.

Country superstar Keith Urban played the Cup’s halftime show.

— With files by The Canadian Press