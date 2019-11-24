Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Winnipeg Blue Bombers win Grey Cup after almost 30 years

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 9:47 pm
Updated November 24, 2019 9:58 pm
WATCH LIVE: Post-Grey Cup press conference by coaches, players

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year drought by winning the 107th Grey Cup final Sunday night, beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers fan, who won’t wear pants until they win, touches down in Calgary for Grey Cup

CFL fans from coast to coast come to Calgary for Grey Cup Festival
CFL fans from coast to coast come to Calgary for Grey Cup Festival

The last time the Bombers made it to a victorious Grey Cup final was November 1990, when the team beat Edmonton 50-11 in Vancouver, B.C.

Before the game, Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris said this was the biggest game he’s ever played in.

READ MORE: Brandon Banks named CFL’s Most Outstanding Player, 3 other Tiger-Cats win awards

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler celebrates his team’s touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during first half football action in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler celebrates his team’s touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during first half football action in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The last time the Ticats made it all the way to a Grey Cup final was 1999.

Story continues below advertisement

Country superstar Keith Urban played the Cup’s halftime show.

Keith Urban talks to Global News ahead of Grey Cup performance in Calgary
Keith Urban talks to Global News ahead of Grey Cup performance in Calgary

— With files by The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLGrey CupBlue BombersTicatsTiger CatsCanadian FootballGrey Cup 2019Hamilton sportsgrey cup winnerswho won the grey cup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.