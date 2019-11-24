Blue Bombers fan, who won’t wear pants until they win, touches down in Calgary for Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan who has been wearing shorts since he promised friends he wouldn’t wear pants until the Bombers win the Grey Cup touched down in Calgary for the game on Sunday.

Chris Matthew and his wife Darla Matthew were gifted last-minute flights and tickets from Shaw Communications on Saturday.

“It’s absolutely mindboggling,” Chris said after landing at Calgary International Airport on Sunday.

“I never expected any of this at all. I figured I’ll just quietly go about my way and once they win, I’ll put on the pants and continue with my life.”

His challenge, which has been ongoing for the past 18 years, has exploded since the Bombers made it to the championship this year.

“It’s way beyond anything I ever could have expected,” Chris said.

“I certainly hope they win because I didn’t come all this way just to go back in shorts again.” Tweet This

Darla was thrilled with the offer.

“I’m like, ‘You’re going to take me?!’ Because I thought he’d take his good buddy Terry but it’s very quick, and I thought, ‘I really do want to go,'” she said.

Shaw Communications said gifting the pair a trip to the Grey Cup was the natural thing to do.

“All week long, we’ve been hearing this folklore about Chris and his vow to not wear pants until the Bombers win and it just began to get more and more viral and more and more an example of the passion that Canadians have for the CFL and the Grey Cup,” said Chethan Lakshman, vice-president of external affairs with Shaw Communications.

The Blue Bombers battle the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 107th Grey Cup at Calgary’s McMahon Stadium on Nov. 24.

– With files from Lisa Dutton