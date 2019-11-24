Fans converge on 107th Grey Cup in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary on Sunday, fans tailgated outside McMahon Stadium wearing hues from across the CFL.

Bombers fans are ‘pumped’

Will and Janet Tewnion were decked out in Winnipeg Blue Bombers colours — and full layers too.

“Everybody was all negative, thinking they’re not going to do it,” Will said. “We thought they would, we gambled, bought tickets and look, it’s our own team this year. It’s awesome.”

“It’s amazing. We’re super pumped to be here,” Janet added.

Longtime Bombers fan Heather Buchanan came sporting blue braided pigtails.

“I’m feeling excited because we’re going to win,” she said, adding that she was stressed and nervous.

Tiger-Cats ‘in good shape’

Tiger-Cats fan Tim Dobbie said he feels great heading into the game.

“I think it’s Hamilton’s turn and it’s been fun to be in Calgary… I think we’re in good shape,” he said.

He thinks the cats will win because of a tiger stuffy his clan has brought to every game for the past two decades.

“A luck charm, for sure,” he said.

Shiny in silver, Sheree Bashak dressed as the Grey Cup, and her husband Steve Bashak was costumed as a football. They’ve been Tiger-Cats season ticket holders for 22 years.

She finished her costume in time for the East Division final.

“My thought was I wanted the team to look up in the stands — because we sit right behind the Ti-Cats — and visualize the Grey Cup,” she explained. “So we want to go home, and not just one Grey Cup going home tomorrow, both Grey Cups going home tomorrow.”

Sheree said the festivities, including the rodeo, have been outstanding.

“The volunteers here have done a super, super job,” she said.

“We love that it was in Stampede Park altogether. It made everything so great to get to.”