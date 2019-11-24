Winnipeggers in Calgary cheer on their Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup final

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly three decades since the Blue and Gold have brought home the Grey Cup and fans are feeling the excitement.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday and fans have made the trip down to Calgary to soak in the atmosphere and cheer on the Bombers.

“We’ve waited 29 years for this so, yeah, we’re waiting. My husband stayed home because he couldn’t handle it,” said one fan in Calgary.

Another said he hadn’t slept much in the past week because of the excitement.

The players say they’re going to be feeling the connection from the fans.

“From the first day I got here, I just felt that Winnipeg was like family to me — how the coaches embraced me, the players, even the community through social media how they were so welcoming. For the first time in my career I actually felt the love from an organization and from the city,” Defensive Back Winston Rose said.

I don’t often boomerang (well actually I boomerang quite a bit for an old lady) – but boomeranging with Dancing Gabe at a Grey Cup party is my favourite of all boomerangs. #GreyCup #ForTheW #TouchdownManitoba pic.twitter.com/ywRGugzza9 — Lisa Dutton (@LDuttonGlobal) November 23, 2019

Adam Bighill says he’s going to be working hard for football fans.

“I also play for the fans because I know how much they appreciate it.

“If you’re in Winnipeg for more than one day you’ll run into people who tell you how much they appreciate us and what we do. They bleed blue and gold.” Tweet This

“To me, I mean I play for them too. I want it so bad for them as well,” he said.

Country star Keith Urban will perform the half-time show.

He’s a Nashville Predators fan and says he won’t be holding any grudges against the Bombers even though they share a hometown with the Jets.

“Put all of that aside, we’ve got good friends up in Winnipeg and Hamilton,” he said.

“Hopefully [it’s going to be] a high energy show. I want to keep everyone warm and up and motivated with songs most everyone knows hopefully.”

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is also in Calgary to cheer on the team.

He has Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi touring him around.

“We’re representing the west and Mayor Nenshi can’t say this on camera but in his heart of hearts – he’s cheering for Winnipeg. I think Winnipeggers know that. He’s really a Blue Bombers fan for this weekend only,” Bowman said.

“Hopefully this weekend Winnipeggers can just take a pause — celebrate what brings us [together] as a community and brings us together as Canadians.”

The fans hope Sunday’s game will end the Bombers’ Grey Cup drought. They last won the Grey Cup in 1990.

