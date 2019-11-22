Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

CFL rookie Keith Urban ready to play Grey Cup halftime in Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 10:00 am
CFL HALFTIME.
CFL HALFTIME.

“Praying for a great game and great weather.”

That’s what country superstar Keith Urban is looking forward to for Sunday’s Grey Cup in Calgary.

Urban was announced as the halftime show artist for the 107th Grey Cup in September and said he looks forward to playing outdoors at McMahon Stadium during halftime.

“And I saw the weather’s looking good, fingers crossed,” Urban told The Morning News on Global News Radio 770 CHQR Friday.

Urban isn’t afraid of late November cold weather, having played New Year’s Eve 2014 at Niagara Falls, Ont.

“So I’ve got a little experience with playing in the cold.”

READ MORE: Grey Cup Festival guide: How to make the most of the Calgary experience

Urban has a long history with country music fans in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Saddledome will always be one of those places in my heart. That was really the first venue where we sold it out.

Tweet This

“I remember being on stage thinking, ‘Gosh, this crowd is amazing. Whoever’s coming on after me is going to love this audience,’ because I was so used to opening to people,” the former American Idol judge said. “And I remember thinking, three songs in, suddenly going, ‘No, we’re it. We’re the act that is on now. They’re all here for us.’

“It was such a vivid memory.”

READ MORE: Keith Urban headlining Country Thunder Alberta 2020 in Calgary

The four-time Grammy Award and multiple-Country Music Association Award winner was also announced as headliner for the 2020 Country Thunder festival in Calgary.

The Calgary connections continue on Urban’s tenth studio album, Graffiti U, featuring a duet with Calgary-born Lindsay Ell, who also toured with Urban.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers fan hopes to break 18-year ‘no pants’ streak Sunday

While this isn’t the first time Urban will be playing in Calgary, this will be the first CFL game the New Zealand-born singer-songwriter will attend.

“I’m a complete novice with CFL. I’m going to be diving in, unaware of really any of it.

Tweet This

“We’ve been obviously following a little NFL here in the States since I’ve lived here. And certainly, you know, the hockey as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“But yeah, Canadian football is all new to me.”

READ MORE: Grey Cup, teams arrive in Calgary on Tuesday

The 107th Grey Cup kicks off at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

–with files from Sue Deyell and Andrew Schultz

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Grey CupSaddledomeGrammy AwardsKeith UrbanScotiabank SaddledomeCountry Thunder2019 Grey CupGrey Cup 2019Lindsay EllCountry Thunder Albertagrey cup halftime showcountry music associationgrey cup halftime
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.