Keith Urban announced as halftime performer for 107th Grey Cup in Calgary

Country music legend Keith Urban will be entertaining Grey Cup-goers this year from the McMahon Stadium field in Calgary, as football fans watch two teams battle it out for the trophy.

The Canadian Football League announced on Twitter Thursday that Grammy and Country Music Award winner Urban will play the halftime show at the 107th Grey Cup.

Urban has won dozens of awards, including four Grammys, 13 Country Music Association Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and four American Music Awards.

The Calgary Stampeders also tweeted their excitement that Urban would be performing the halftime show.

Twitter users quickly joined in the hype Thursday afternoon.

“Impressive, definitely outdid the NFL,” wrote user Curtis Tomiuk. “Well done!”

While others weren’t so jazzed about the selection, like user Kathleen Pariseau who said it was “disappointing.”

“Not everyone likes country music,” she wrote. “Seems to be a theme in the half time concerts this year.”

The Calgary Stampeders’ home field was announced as the host stadium for the 107th Grey Cup match back in April 2018, but of course, it’s too early to say whether the Stamps themselves will be playing in the final.

Calgary previously hosted the Grey Cup final in 2009, 2000, 1993 and 1975.

Last year’s halftime show, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, was headlined by Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara.

The 107th Grey Cup happens in Calgary at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24. Tickets are currently available for the game.