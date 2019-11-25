Winnipeg Blue Bombers invite fans to meet them at the airport

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bomber want Winnipeggers to celebrate one more touchdown with the team following Sunday’s Grey Cup win in Calgary.

The Bombers are inviting fans to come to greet them when they touch down at James Armstrong Richardson International Airport Monday afternoon.

In a tweet sent out Monday morning the Bombers said they expect to arrive back in Winnipeg from Calgary around 3 p.m.

The team will be landing at the main terminal at approximately 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, fans are welcome to attend! #ForTheW — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 25, 2019

The team said they’ll be landing at the main terminal and added fans are welcome to attend.

The Bombers are flying high following Sunday’s 33-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 107th Grey Cup.

The win ends a 29-year drought for the team and their faithful fans in Winnipeg.

Global News will livestream full coverage of the Bombers’ arrival at the airport in this story.

