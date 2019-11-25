Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers invite fans to meet them at the airport

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 2:42 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea gets a sports drink poured over him as his team defeats the Hamilton Tiger Cats in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. .
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea gets a sports drink poured over him as his team defeats the Hamilton Tiger Cats in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Winnipeg Blue Bomber want Winnipeggers to celebrate one more touchdown with the team following Sunday’s Grey Cup win in Calgary.

The Bombers are inviting fans to come to greet them when they touch down at James Armstrong Richardson International Airport Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers win Grey Cup after almost 30 years

In a tweet sent out Monday morning the Bombers said they expect to arrive back in Winnipeg from Calgary around 3 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The team said they’ll be landing at the main terminal and added fans are welcome to attend.

The Bombers are flying high following Sunday’s 33-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 107th Grey Cup.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers fan, who won’t wear pants until they win, touches down in Calgary for Grey Cup

The win ends a 29-year drought for the team and their faithful fans in Winnipeg.

Global News will livestream full coverage of the Bombers’ arrival at the airport in this story.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers win first Grey Cup in almost 29 years, Andrew Harris named MVP
Winnipeg Blue Bombers win first Grey Cup in almost 29 years, Andrew Harris named MVP

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
