‘You’d hate to miss this’: Grey Cup parade happening Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans will have a chance to celebrate their team’s first championship in almost 30 years at a Grey Cup parade Tuesday.

Dayna Spiring, chair of the board of the Winnipeg Football Club -– who was at the game watching the Bombers’ historic win Sunday –- said while details are still being worked out, Tuesday is definitely parade day.

“You’d hate to miss this. It’s been 30 years in the making,” she said.

“Tomorrow will be a celebration, but the details are still being worked out.”

“We made some very, very preliminary plans last week on the off-chance the Bombers would be able to win. You don’t want to get too far down that planning process until you know you have a Grey Cup to hoist in the air.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fans celebrating in streets of Winnipeg over Blue Bombers Grey Cup win

And the Winnipeg Blue Bombers most certainly have a cup to hoist.

Spiring said she watched footage of the Sunday night celebrations at Portage and Main with the players, who were inspired by the fan support.

“We know that our teammates want to get back and they want to celebrate with Winnipeggers -– whether they are a Winnipegger like Andrew Harris or whether they have adopted Winnipeg as their home town like Zach Collaros.

“Those guys played for our city and they want to celebrate with our fans.” Tweet This

Full parade details are expected to come out around noon Monday, and while Spiring said the financial impact has yet to be worked out, she expects the costs will be relatively minimal.

1:44 Fans celebrating in streets of Winnipeg over Blue Bombers Grey Cup win Fans celebrating in streets of Winnipeg over Blue Bombers Grey Cup win