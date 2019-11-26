Everything you need to know about Tuesday’s Grey Cup parade and party

Send this page to someone via email

It doesn’t get any better than this, Bomber fans.

After 29 long, long years, the Blue and Gold have brought home the Grey Cup (and if you’ve been living under a rock, here’s all the details on that epic night.)

Here’s everything you need to know about the Grey Cup Parade and Celebration.

Where to watch online or listen

Can’t make the parade? We will livestream all the action at globalnews.ca and cjob.com, and 680 CJOB will air all the celebrations commercial-free from just before noon until 3 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram

We are so excited! Can’t make it to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ parade today? Abigail Turner explains where you can watch or listen to all the action Tuesday. #fortheW #gobombersgo #bombersparade #globalwpg

A post shared by Global News Winnipeg (@global_winnipeg) on Nov 26, 2019 at 5:15am PST

The Time

The parade starts at noon and will take about 45 minutes to complete. From there, the celebration continues at The Forks until about 3 p.m.

The Route

The parade will begin at Hargrave Street and Portage Avenue, then will move eastbound on Portage Avenue to Main Street, south on Main to William Stephenson Way, and then make it’s way to Israel Asper Way to The Fork.

Story continues below advertisement

TRAFFIC INFO: BLUE BOMBER GREY CUP CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE.

Today from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Starting at Hargrave and Portage heading east to Main and culminating at The Forks.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic pic.twitter.com/8qo0zE9Ltq — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) November 26, 2019

Road closures

Temporary road closures will happen in the downtown area, starting at about 11 a.m. to allow the parade to pass. As the parade goes through, roads will re-open. Portage and Main will shut down in all directions as the parade goes through.

Hargrave Street will be closed from 11 a.m. until noon, and Portage Avenue will be completely closed from 11:30 a.m. to about 12:15 p.m.

You’re not going to be able to park on Hargrave Street or Portage Avenue during those times. Take the bus, walk or bike.

Emergency vehicles will be let through, and the sidewalks will stay open.

Story continues below advertisement

Parade etiquette

We are all very excited, so have fun, cheer, clap and celebrate.

A reminder that open liquor and pot are not allowed.

Let little kids get in front.

High-five those who are willing to high-five you.

No one likes people who throw their garbage on the street.

Be patient. Be kind.

No pushing or shoving.

Smoking cigarettes or vaping in the middle of the crowd is also one of those things nobody likes.

Wear Blue and Gold!

After the parade

There will be a party at The Forks until about 3 p.m. There will be a RCAF flyby at about 1:30 p.m. over the area.

The Grey Cup is coming home to Winnipeg! Join us tomorrow at 1pm under the canopy as we welcome the championship parade to The Forks! Congratulations to the @Wpg_BlueBombers players, coaches, and organization on their historic win!#MeetMeAtTheForks #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/rpB3wtrPpQ — The Forks (@TheForks) November 26, 2019