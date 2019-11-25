Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid named NHL second star

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many weeks, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named one of the NHL‘s three stars of the week.

The NHL announced that McDavid had been named the week’s second star on Monday morning after compiling four goals, three assists and seven points in four games.



His efforts helped move the Oilers into first place in the Western Conference standings, the team said in a news release.

McDavid opened the week with his eighth three-point effort of the year in a 5-2 defeat of the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 19. He scored the Oilers’ lone goal in the 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 21, but came back with two goals in the 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.



He finished the week off with one assist and the game-winning shootout goal on Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes.

The 22-year-old has recorded points in 11 straight games and is sitting in second place in the NHL with goals (18), assists (29) and points (47) through 26 games this season.

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins was named the league’s first star and the New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson was awarded the third star.

This is the third time in November an Oilers player has been named an NHL star. Mike Smith was awarded the first star for the week ending Nov. 3 and McDavid was named first star for the week ending Nov. 17.