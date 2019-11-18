Menu

Edmonton sports

Canada

Connor McDavid named NHL star of the week alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Keith Yandle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 1:58 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 2:00 pm
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Florida Panthers defenceman Keith Yandle are the NHL three stars of the week.

McDavid led the league with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in three games, including a six-point game (three goals, three assists) in a 6-2 win over Colorado on Thursday.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid racks up 6 points as Edmonton Oilers crush Avalanche

MacKinnon had four goals and three assists in three games, including a four-point performance in a 4-0 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Yandle recorded multiple points in each of his three appearances last week to lead all defencemen with eight points (one goal, seven assists).

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers ground Ducks as Connor McDavid nets hat trick

Connor McDavid hits the ice at Rogers Place on Saturday
Connor McDavid hits the ice at Rogers Place on Saturday
© 2019 The Canadian Press
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidcolorado avalancheflorida panthersNathan MacKinnonNHL star of the weekKeith Yandle
