Connor McDavid named NHL star of the week alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Keith Yandle

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Florida Panthers defenceman Keith Yandle are the NHL three stars of the week.

McDavid led the league with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in three games, including a six-point game (three goals, three assists) in a 6-2 win over Colorado on Thursday.

MacKinnon had four goals and three assists in three games, including a four-point performance in a 4-0 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Yandle recorded multiple points in each of his three appearances last week to lead all defencemen with eight points (one goal, seven assists).

Connor McDavid hits the ice at Rogers Place on Saturday

