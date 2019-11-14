Connor McDavid racks up 6 points as Edmonton Oilers crush Avalanche

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid had three goals and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers pummeled the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

It was the first six-point game of McDavid’s career and his second hat trick in the last three games.

Andre Burakovsky scored just 1:20 into the game to give the Avs the lead, but the Oilers took over after that.

Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins beat Colorado netminder Adam Werner over the blocker. McDavid fired in a shot on the power play. Only 28 seconds later, Oilers forward Zack Kassian converted a goal-mouth pass from Leon Draisaitl. McDavid sniped another on the power play to make it 4-1 Oilers after one.

The Oilers captain completed the hat trick with another power-play marker 8:32 into the second. That ended the night for Werner, who was making his first career start, allowing five goals on 18 shots.

Burakovsky struck back for Colorado, but Nugent-Hopkins came back on the man advantage for a 6-2 Oilers lead after two periods.

The third period was scoreless.

Draisaitl had five assists for the first regular season five-point game of his career.

McDavid’s three power-play goals tied a team record. Glenn Anderson did it twice while Taylor Hall did it once.

The Oilers were 4 for 6 on the power play and 5 for 5 on the penalty kill.

The Oilers (13-6-2) will host Dallas at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

