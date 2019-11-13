Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers sink against San Jose Sharks

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 13, 2019 1:14 am
WATCH: Recent video of the Edmonton Oilers in action.

The Edmonton Oilers fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night.

The Sharks were in complete control of the first period.

Brent Burns beat Mike Smith high over the glove just past the four-minute mark. Evander Kane made it 2-0 three minutes later, then Patrick Marleau knifed home a deflection, giving the Sharks three goals on eight first-period shots.

Barclay Goodrow notched another one for the Sharks early in the second frame. Leon Draisaitl finally put the Oilers on the board halfway through the second when his long-point shot deflected off Burns and past Martin Jones.

Tomas Hertl made it 5-1 late in the period.

Zack Kassian and Timo Meier traded goals 1:22 apart in the third. Sam Gagner banked a shot in off Jones’ back with 7:42 left for his first of the season.

Draisaitl extended his point streak to 10 games.

The Oilers, 12-6-2, will host Colorado on Thursday.

