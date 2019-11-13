Mostly positive for Edmonton Oilers after 20 games

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers can officially say they’ve accomplished their goal to “get off to a good start.”

Despite Tuesday’s poor game in San Jose, the Oilers are 12-6-2 after one-quarter of their schedule. Their .650 points percentage is sixth best in the NHL.

While the Oilers are on pace for 106 points, it hasn’t been an even ride through 20 games. They started 7-1-0 and are a pedestrian 5-5-2 since.

Two of the Oilers biggest strengths were weaknesses last season: goaltending and penalty killing.

In net, Mikko Koskinen is 7-1-1 and has a .928 save percentage, sixth best in the league. Mike Smith’s save percentage took a hit because of the 6-3 loss to the Sharks, but he still checks in at 29th with .913. Smith flat out stole a 2-1 Oilers overtime in Pittsburgh with 51 saves on November 2.

Lead by new additions Riley Sheahan and Josh Archibald, the penalty killing is fourth at 86.4%. It’s been a key part of several wins, including a 5/5 performance Sunday in Anaheim.

Depth scoring remains a huge concern. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, James Neal, and Zack Kassian have combined to score 44 of the Oilers 60 goals. While Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will likely start finding the net more after scoring just three times so far, the Oilers are still hoping other forwards can score more frequently. Gaetan Haas has two goals. Every other forward has one or none.

The Oilers haven’t gone more than two games without a win and avoiding a long slump will be vital to staying in a playoff spot. They lead the Pacific Division, but five teams are within six points.

It’s a good start. It’s a long way to the finish.

*** Roster note on Wednesday: The Oilers recalled defenceman Caleb Jones from Bakersfield and placed defenceman Brandon Manning on injured reserve with a hand injury.